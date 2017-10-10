AP PHOTOS: A Rohingya boy's struggle to reach Bangladesh

In this Oct. 2, 2017 photo, newly arrived Rohingya refugee Yosar Hossein, 7, carries his baby sister Noyem Fatima and walks followed by his other siblings and mother Firoza Begum on a mud bank leading to a Bangladesh army run processing center where they will be allotted their camp, in Teknaf, Bangladesh. Barefoot and still wearing his school uniform, the 7-year-old is among more than a half million persecuted Rohingya Muslims fleeing neighboring Myanmar. Gemunu Amarasinghe AP Photo