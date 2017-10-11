He killed himself — and left his wife nothing in a text message. Is it a legal will?

Shortly before Mark Nichol killed himself, he divvied up his personal belongings in a text message.
For his uncle and nephew, Nichol wrote that he left “all that I have.” He told them about “a bit of cash behind TV (sic)” and how he wanted his ashes spread across his back garden. He even left them the PIN for his debit card.
But he left nothing for his son and wife Patricia, who argued in court that Nichol’s will shouldn’t count.
Their reason? The text message — which came with the words “my will :)” — was never sent.
A judge on the Queensland Supreme Court didn’t buy the argument, however, handing down a decision that affirmed the legality of the man’s unusual will.
Nichol wrote the text message in October 2016, just hours before taking his own life. His widow, shortly after finding his lifeless body, asked her friend to go through Nichol’s contact list to find out who they should tell about his death.
That’s when the friend stumbled upon the unsent message, according to Mashable.
"Dave Nic you and Jack keep all that I have house and superannuation, put my ashes in the back garden with Trish Julie will take her stuff only she’s ok gone back to her ex AGAIN I’m beaten .,” the text message read. “A bit of cash behind TV and a bit in the bank Cash card pin 3636 MRN190162Q 10/10/2016 My will :).”
Still, the wife, arguing that the will is not valid because it was never sent, applied to manage her husband’s assets, according to ABC News.
For it to be legal, a will must be “signed by you in front of two witnesses, both of whom must be over 18 years old, cannot be visually impaired and should not be included as beneficiaries in the will,” according to the website of the Queensland Government.
But the nature of the text message — it was specifically labeled “my will” and laid out what should be done with Nichol’s ashes and property — lead Justice Susan Brown to uphold it as valid.
Brown also noted that Nichol and his wife Patricia “had difficulties in their relationship,” adding that she considered Patricia’s motives before making a decision.
“Since the respondents stand to benefit if the text message is treated as a will,” Brown said, “I have treated their evidence with caution and weighed it against all of the evidence.”
There was also a bit of legal precedent in the decision as well: In 2013, a DVD labeled “my will” was also found valid in a Queensland court, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.
Still, the decision might not leave Patricia and her son empty handed, as Brown noted that they can still apply for a share of Nichol’s estate through family provision laws in Australia.
