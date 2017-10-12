Hamas leader says deal reached with rival Fatah on Gaza

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2017, file photo provided by Prime Minister Office, from left in front row, Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip Yahya Sinwar, Head of Palestinian General Intelligence Majid Faraj, Head of the Hamas political bureau Ismail Haniyeh, Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah and an Egyptian mediator hold their hands up during a meeting in Gaza City. The leader of Hamas said on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 that his group has reached an agreement with the rival Fatah party of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas after Egyptian-brokered talks about the terms of control of the Gaza Strip. Prime Minister Office, File AP Photo