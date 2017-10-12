FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2015 file photo a German Federal Police officer stands on a street to control cars around the south German border town Passau, Germany. German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 that Germany will extend its controls at the border for another six months.
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2015 file photo a German Federal Police officer stands on a street to control cars around the south German border town Passau, Germany. German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 that Germany will extend its controls at the border for another six months. Markus Schreiber, file AP Photo

World

Germany to extend some border controls for another 6 months

The Associated Press

October 12, 2017 5:03 AM

BERLIN

The German government says it will extend passport controls along some of its national borders for another six months starting in November.

German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said in a written statement Thursday that the authorities will continue controls along the German-Austrian border and on flights coming in from Greece.

De Maizere said the controls will continue due to "a considerable amount of illegal migration" and the heightened security situation in Europe following several attacks in recent years.

Germany is part of the European Schengen zone that normally allows visa-free travel without passport controls. It first introduced passport controls two years ago, when tens of thousands of migrants crossed into Germany from Austria.

De Maiziere said he has informed the country's European partners about Germany's move.

  Comments  

