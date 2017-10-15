World

Wild elephants attack Rohingya camps, kill 4 in Bangladesh

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 6:26 AM

DHAKA, Bangladesh

Wild elephants have attacked a new camp where Rohingya refugees were sleeping, killing a woman and her three children in southern Bangladesh.

District forest official Mohammed Ali Kabir says a herd of elephants entered the Balukhali camp in Ukhiya town early Saturday and trampled tents where several refugees were sleeping.

Kabir said Sunday that four other people were injured in the attack and many others fled to safety.

Officials said the new camp was built in a forest area that was earlier frequented by elephant herds.

It was the third attack by wild elephants on the refugees in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar district, which borders Myanmar. At least seven people died in the two previous attacks.

More than 525,000 Rohingya refugees have fled Myanmar since late August and have taken shelter in Bangladesh.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake

    Buildings have collapsed or have been seriously damaged in Mexico City and Tehuacan Puebla after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook the country.

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake 2:02

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake
Watch as 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico 0:54

Watch as 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma 1:56

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma

View More Video