World

Ex-SKorea leader Park complains about extension of detention

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 5:06 AM

SEOUL, South Korea

Lawyers for jailed former South Korean President Park Geun-hye have resigned in an apparent protest against a court decision to extend her detention.

The Seoul Central District Court said Park's seven lawyers resigned collectively Monday, three days after it approved an additional six-month arrest warrant for her.

Park was arrested in late March over a range of corruption and other charges.

Park reiterated her innocence during a court session Monday, saying she is the victim of "political revenge" orchestrated by her rivals.

She described her past six months of detention as a "wretched and miserable time."

The comments were Park's first since her corruption trial began after her arrest.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake

    Buildings have collapsed or have been seriously damaged in Mexico City and Tehuacan Puebla after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook the country.

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake 2:02

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake
Watch as 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico 0:54

Watch as 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma 1:56

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma

View More Video