EU wants Myanmar attacks probed, reviews defense cooperation

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo, Rohingya Muslims walk towards shore after arriving on a boat from Myanmar to Bangladesh in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh. The country was caught unprepared when some 500,000 began pouring across the border in late August to escape attacks by Myanmar soldiers and Buddhist mobs, a crisis the United Nations has described as "textbook ethnic cleansing." Some in the low-lying delta nation are worried that the staggering influx of people, if allowed to stay, could push the country’s resources and economy to the brink. Dar Yasin, File AP Photo