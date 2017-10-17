World

F-18 military jet crashes outside of Madrid, killing pilot

Associated Press

October 17, 2017 6:32 AM

MADRID

An F-18 fighter jet crashed Tuesday at an air base outside Madrid, killing its pilot, the Spanish Defense Ministry said.

A ministry spokesman said the F-18 jet crashed at the Torrejon de Ardoz base outside Madrid during takeoff. No one else was on the plane at the time. The ministry said it had no details about the cause of the incident, which took place shortly after 11 a.m.

Television images showed a massive cloud of smoke rising from the base area.

The official was speaking on condition of anonymity in keeping with force regulations.

It was the second air force accident in less than a week. Last Thursday, a Eurofighter pilot died while maneuvering to land at a base in southeastern Spain after taking part in a military parade in Madrid.

