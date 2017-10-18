Iran top leader urges Europe to do more to back nuclear deal

FILE - In this March 27, 2015 file photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, commander of Iran's Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, right, greets Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei while attending a religious ceremony in a mosque at his residence in Tehran, Iran. While U.S. President Donald Trump angered Iran with his speech on refusing to re-certify the nuclear deal, Tehran won't walk away from it in retaliation.

Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP, File)