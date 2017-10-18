A picture of Massoud Barzani, the President of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region, hangs at a checkpoint manned by Kurdish security forces on the outskirts of Irbil, Iraq, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. Kurdish forces lost more territory in Iraq on Tuesday, withdrawing from the town of Sinjar a day after Iraqi forces pushed them out of the disputed city of Kirkuk.
A picture of Massoud Barzani, the President of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region, hangs at a checkpoint manned by Kurdish security forces on the outskirts of Irbil, Iraq, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. Kurdish forces lost more territory in Iraq on Tuesday, withdrawing from the town of Sinjar a day after Iraqi forces pushed them out of the disputed city of Kirkuk. Khalid Mohammed AP Photo
A picture of Massoud Barzani, the President of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region, hangs at a checkpoint manned by Kurdish security forces on the outskirts of Irbil, Iraq, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. Kurdish forces lost more territory in Iraq on Tuesday, withdrawing from the town of Sinjar a day after Iraqi forces pushed them out of the disputed city of Kirkuk. Khalid Mohammed AP Photo

World

Turkey says Iraqi Kurds miscalculated with referendum vote

The Associated Press

October 18, 2017 6:52 AM

ISTANBUL

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says leaders of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region "miscalculated" in going ahead with last month's independence referendum.

He says the "mistake" of the Iraqi Kurds in proceeding with the non-binding vote was rectified by Baghdad when Iraqi forces retook the vital oil city of Kirkuk and other disputed areas from the Kurds this week.

Cavusoglu said on Wednesday that Iraqi Kurdish leaders had thought the vote would unite the Kurds but that it instead divided Iraq's Kurdish community. He also says Ankara warned the Iraqi Kurds of the consequences but that the warning was ignored.

Turkey, which is fighting a Kurdish insurgency within its borders, opposes Iraqi Kurdish moves toward independence.

This week, it closed its airspace to flights to and from the Iraqi Kurdish region.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake

    Buildings have collapsed or have been seriously damaged in Mexico City and Tehuacan Puebla after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook the country.

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake 2:02

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake
Watch as 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico 0:54

Watch as 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma 1:56

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma

View More Video