Explosion at firecracker factory in India kills 8 workers

Injured people lie at the site of an explosion at an unlicensed firecracker factory in Bahabalpur, in Orissa state's Balasore district, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. An explosion at the factory killed several workers and injured more than a dozen others in eastern India as Hindus celebrated their most popular Diwali festival, police said Thursday. Accidental explosions are common at Indian firework factories as owners often ignore safety standards. AP Photo)