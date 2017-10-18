New Zealanders expected to learn governing coalition

FILE - This combination of photos shows from left, New Zealand Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern in Christchurch, on Aug. 16, 2017, New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English, in Christchurch on Aug. 24, 2017, and New Zealand First leader Winston Peters in Christchurch, on Aug. 16, 2017. New Zealanders are expecting to find out on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 if their next prime minister will be 37-year-old liberal challenger Jacinda Ardern or 55-year-old conservative incumbent Bill English. The maverick leader of a small party which holds the balance of power said he would be making an announcement. New Zealand First leader Winston Peters is expected to declare which of the main parties he favors joining with in a coalition. Mark Baker, File AP Photo