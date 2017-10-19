World

Pakistan's ex-premier Sharif indicted on corruption charges

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 4:36 AM

ISLAMABAD

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been indicted on corruption charges stemming from leaked documents known as the Panama Papers.

An accountability court on Thursday indicted Sharif, as well as his daughter and son-in-law. A lawyer for Sharif, who is currently in London, where his wife is receiving medical treatment, entered a plea of not guilty. The former prime minister's daughter, Maryam Sharif, and his son, Mohammad Safdar, attended the hearing and also pleaded not guilty.

The charges stem from a trove of documents leaked from a Panama law firm that investigators say showed the family held unreported assets overseas. The family has denied any wrongdoing.

Sharif's political future has been hanging in balance since July, when the Supreme Court disqualified him.

