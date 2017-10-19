World

Hangman's job in Zimbabwe gets 'flood' of applications

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 5:15 AM

HARARE, Zimbabwe

The job of hangman used to be unpopular in Zimbabwe. Now the government says more than 50 people have applied to be the state's executioner in a country where employment is hard to find.

Virginia Mabhiza, permanent secretary in the justice ministry, said Thursday that there had been a "flood" of applications in recent months for a job that was vacant for more than a decade because of lack of interest.

Mabhiza said Zimbabwe is moving toward abolishing the death penalty, although there are over 90 prisoners currently on death row. The last execution was in 2005.

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was also justice minister until a Cabinet reshuffle on Oct. 9, has said he would not authorize any executions because he opposed the death sentence.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake

    Buildings have collapsed or have been seriously damaged in Mexico City and Tehuacan Puebla after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook the country.

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake 2:02

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake
Watch as 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico 0:54

Watch as 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma 1:56

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma

View More Video