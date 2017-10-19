World

Grace Mugabe goes to court over diamond ring

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 6:47 AM

HARARE, Zimbabwe

The wife of Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has gone to court in an attempt to seize assets of a Lebanese businessman who allegedly failed to deliver to her a diamond ring worth more than $1.35 million dollars.

Grace Mugabe said in court papers this week that in 2015 she paid in advance for the delivery of an "at least 100 carat" diamond ring for her wedding anniversary celebrations, but instead was offered a diamond ring worth $30,000. She wants to take over land, houses and companies in Zimbabwe that belong to businessman Jamal Joseph Hamed, who is not based in this southern African country.

Hamed's lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa, said Thursday that she has not yet been served with court papers in the case.

