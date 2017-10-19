World

2 arrested in northern Greece on Macedonian wiretap charges

Associated Press

October 19, 2017 6:53 AM

THESSALONIKI, Greece

Greek authorities say they have arrested two men at an airport in northern Greece who are wanted in neighboring Macedonia on charges related to an illegal wiretapping scandal.

Police said Thursday the two men were arrested overnight at Thessaloniki airport with forged Bulgarian travel documents. Warrants had been issued for both by Macedonia on charges of setting up a criminal organization and for technology-related crimes.

A Greek court official, who spoke on condition of anonymity as the information was not being publicly released, said the technology charges were related to a two-year wiretapping scandal that shook Macedonia's political scene.

The scandal broke in 2015 when it emerged that the phone conversations of about 20,000 people had been illegally recorded. The political crisis triggered early elections last year.

