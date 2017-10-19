Meet thong jeans, the ‘most impractical and ugliest thing’

Fashion is known for being an art form with highly varied tastes – an item of clothing can be loved by some and hated by others.
But it seems the so-called “thong jeans” are pretty universally disliked.
The jeans, which seem to be the product of cutting out every piece of material from a pair of jeans except the seams, debuted at Amazon Fashion Week Tokyo, according to Harper’s Bazaar. New Japanese designer Thibaut featured the barely-there jeans on the runway on Tuesday.
This Japanese designer wants you to wear thong jeans https://t.co/9jKKvHL67O pic.twitter.com/D9kC4T94dj— Yahoo Style UK (@YahooStyleUK) October 19, 2017
The reaction to photos of the jeans on social media was an overwhelming disgust.
That.. is the most impractical and ugliest thing I've ever seen.. would never wear it— ~☆s.a.n.d.y★~ (@sakura405) October 19, 2017
Uhm... looks like jean scraps. And can we not revisit the mullet? #kthx— Ricki Ramey (@Ricki011235) October 19, 2017
They’re not yet available to buy, according to Yahoo Style UK.
The item of clothing seemed to make Frankie Graddon, a fashion writer for The Pool, start questioning the state of the industry in general.
“The arrival of thong jeans (jongs?) got me thinking about the state of clothing today,” Graddon wrote. “Perhaps I’m just feeling old and cranky but I am getting increasingly frustrated when, half way through a shop, I pick up a seemingly fabulous dress/shirt/jumper to discover that, oh! There’s a giant hole in it – usually where an element of my underwear should be. Why is that? Who wants this?”
Others wondered – in explicit terms – if the fashion world was just playing pranks on the general population.
Bizarre jean trends seem to be normal this year. Kendall Jenner wore so-called “invisible jeans” in March, singer Ryan Destiny wore jeans with an entire leg missing (deemed “half jeans”) to Coachella and at the same music festival Rihanna wore jeans that were cut entirely up the leg to make them resemble a dress.
On the side of clothing available to the common people, both Topshop and Nordstrom achieved internet fame earlier this year with their clear plastic jeans and mud-stained jeans, respectively.
