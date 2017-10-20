In this June 15, 2017 photo, Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif waves outside the office of the Joint Investigation Team, in Islamabad, Pakistan. A Pakistani court on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, indicted Sharif as well as his daughter and son-in-law on corruption charges stemming from documents leaked from a Panama law firm.
World

Pakistani court indicts ex-PM Sharif in 3rd corruption case

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 2:16 AM

ISLAMABAD

A Pakistani court has indicted former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in a third case of corruption after an official probe concluded he concealed assets abroad.

Mohammad Bashir, a judge at the Accountability Court, read charges against Sharif during Friday's hearing.

Zakir Khan, a lawyer for the 67-year-old Sharif, entered a plea of not guilty. Sharif is present in London, where his wife is being treated.

The same court a day earlier had indicted Sharif in two cases of corruption stemming from documents leaked from a Panama law firm.

Sharif, who thrice served as a prime minister, was removed from office by Supreme Court in July after authorities concluded he concealed assets abroad.

Sharif has denied charges and he plans to return home next week to face trial.

