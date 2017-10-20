World

Uganda police hold opposition leader over attempted murder

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 6:48 AM

KAMPALA, Uganda

Ugandan police have detained the country's most prominent opposition leader over allegations of attempted murder.

Police spokesman Asan Kasingye said Friday that four-time presidential candidate Kizza Besigye is being held in the capital, Kampala, following violent clashes Wednesday between police and opposition supporters in a remote southwestern town.

Kasingye says Besigye will be produced in court to face charges of attempted murder, but he gives no details.

Political tensions are rising in the East African nation over efforts by government-backed lawmakers to extend the longtime president's time in office.

Police prevented hundreds of opposition supporters Wednesday from accessing a stadium in Rukungiri where Besigye was scheduled to speak, leading to violent clashes.

Kasingye confirmed one person was killed in the clashes, although Besigye's party said police shot dead two people.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake

    Buildings have collapsed or have been seriously damaged in Mexico City and Tehuacan Puebla after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook the country.

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake 2:02

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake
Watch as 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico 0:54

Watch as 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma 1:56

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma

View More Video