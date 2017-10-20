India looking forward to visit by US secretary of state

India says it is looking forward to a visit by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to New Delhi next week to further strengthen a partnership based on a shared commitment to a rule-based international order.
Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar on Friday welcomed a recent statement by Tillerson calling for an expansion of strategic ties.
In an address at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington think tank, Tillerson on Wednesday said the world needs the U.S. and India to have a strong partnership as he pointedly criticized China, which he accused of challenging international norms needed for global stability.
Tillerson's remarks come as a boost to India at a time when its ties with China have suffered a setback following a recent border standoff.
