India looking forward to visit by US secretary of state

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 8:21 AM

NEW DELHI

India says it is looking forward to a visit by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to New Delhi next week to further strengthen a partnership based on a shared commitment to a rule-based international order.

Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar on Friday welcomed a recent statement by Tillerson calling for an expansion of strategic ties.

In an address at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington think tank, Tillerson on Wednesday said the world needs the U.S. and India to have a strong partnership as he pointedly criticized China, which he accused of challenging international norms needed for global stability.

Tillerson's remarks come as a boost to India at a time when its ties with China have suffered a setback following a recent border standoff.

