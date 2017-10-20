5 villagers die in clash with police at Myanmar jade mine

State media say police in northern Myanmar have opened fire on hundreds of villagers who tried to enter a jade mine, killing at least five and injuring 20 others. Five policemen were also reportedly hurt.
The official Myanmar News Agency said 50 jade seekers initially tried to force their way into the privately owned mine area in Kachin state Wednesday night, but were blocked by police. It said they left, but nearly 600 people returned an hour later and clashed with the police, burning trucks and damaging a backhoe.
The government news agency said police opened fire after being attacked with knives.
The state has much of the world's highest-quality jade ore. Big, well-connected companies mine most of the jade, while poor villagers risk their lives by digging for scraps.
