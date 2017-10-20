Man attacks people at shopping mall in Poland, 1 dead

World

WARSAW, Poland

A man attacked people with a knife Friday at a shopping mall in southeastern Poland, killing one person and sending seven others to the hospital with wounds, police said.

Andrzej Wierszyna, spokesman for the police in the town of Stalowa Wola, said the attack took place Friday afternoon with a sharp tool at one of the town's malls. The man, a 27-year-old Polish resident of the town, has been detained, he told The Associated Press.

Police officer Anna Klee was quoted by the PAP news agency as saying the weapon was a knife and a 50-year-old woman died in the hospital.

"He was attacking people from behind, hitting them with the knife," Klee told PAP.

Eight people in all were taken to hospitals in Stalowa Wola, Tarnobrzeg and Sandomierz, most with serious wounds, Wierszyna said.

