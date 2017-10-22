Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny takes a selfie at his office after been released from a jail in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. Navalny was released from jail where he spent 20 days for "organising unsanctioned protests." Since he was sentenced, Ksenia Sobchak has declared her candidacy in upcoming presidential elections, a move that is likely to threaten Navalny's own position.
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny takes a selfie at his office after been released from a jail in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. Navalny was released from jail where he spent 20 days for "organising unsanctioned protests." Since he was sentenced, Ksenia Sobchak has declared her candidacy in upcoming presidential elections, a move that is likely to threaten Navalny's own position. Navalny Campaign via AP Evgeny Feldman
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny takes a selfie at his office after been released from a jail in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. Navalny was released from jail where he spent 20 days for "organising unsanctioned protests." Since he was sentenced, Ksenia Sobchak has declared her candidacy in upcoming presidential elections, a move that is likely to threaten Navalny's own position. Navalny Campaign via AP Evgeny Feldman

World

Russian opposition leader Navalny leaves jail, goes to rally

The Associated Press

October 22, 2017 4:42 AM

MOSCOW

Alexei Navalny, Russia's most prominent opposition figure, has been released from jail after a 20-day sentence for calling an unauthorized demonstration.

Navalny was arrested on Sept. 29 as he planned to travel to the city of Nizhny Novgorod for a rally that had been given official permission. But a court sentenced him for calling another rally, an unauthorized protest in St. Petersburg, President Vladimir Putin's hometown.

Navalny, who plans to run for president against Putin in next March's election, has repeatedly served jail terms connected to rallies. After his release Sunday, Navalny said on social media that he hopes to attend an evening demonstration in the southern city of Astrakhan.

The anti-corruption campaigner this year twice called for demonstrations nationwide whose size and extent rattled the Kremlin.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake

    Buildings have collapsed or have been seriously damaged in Mexico City and Tehuacan Puebla after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook the country.

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake 2:02

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake
Watch as 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico 0:54

Watch as 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma 1:56

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma

View More Video