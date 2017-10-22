The Latest: Italy's 2 richest regions see votes as historic

President of Veneto Region, Luca Zaia casts his ballot for a referendum in San Vendemiano, near Treviso, Italy, Sunday, Oct.22, 2017. Voters in the wealthy northern Italian regions of Lombardy and Veneto are heading to the polls to decide if they want to seek greater autonomy from Rome, riding a tide of self-determination that is sweeping global politics. ANSA via AP Riccardo Gregolin