Mementos hold Thais' fond memories of beloved King Bhumibol

In this Oct. 12, 2017, photo, an amulet bearing the image of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej is displayed by shopkeeper Ladda Klaisansom, 73, in Bangkok, Thailand. As Thailand prepares for the cremation ceremony of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, memories of him and his reign live in mementos dear to many Thais. Sakchai Lalit AP Photo