The Latest: Malaysia says Marawi siege could happen anywhere

Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, left, together with Armed Forces Chief Gen. Eduardo Ano, right, reads a statement announcing the Philippine troops have captured a building where pro-Islamic State group militants made their final stand in southern Marawi city and found bodies of suspected gunmen inside Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 at the ongoing ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting in Clark, Pampanga province north of Manila, Philippines. The seizure of the building and the defeat of the militants would allowed the military to declare on Monday the end of the Marawi siege, which hundreds of black flag-waving gunmen launched exactly five months ago. Bullit Marquez AP Photo