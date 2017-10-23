Who killed Kim Jong Un's half brother? Here's what we know

FILE - This May 4, 2001, file photo shows Kim Jong Nam, estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, in Narita, Japan. Eight months after the audacious assassination of Kim Jong Nam, a Malaysian court is trying to unweave a complicated web of deception, political intrigue and cold-blooded brutality - a scheme allegedly cooked up by a network of North Koreans who have never, and almost certainly never will, set foot in the courthouse. Shizuo Kambayashi, File AP Photos