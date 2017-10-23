FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 file picture, France's President Emmanuel Macron walks down the steps of the Elysee Palace, with his newly adopted dog, a labrador crossed griffon named Nemo, as he prepares to welcome the President of Niger Mahamadou Issoufou, in Paris, France. Macron's dog Nemo interrupted a meeting his master was having with members of his government when he urinated against a fireplace in the Elysee Palace.
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 file picture, France's President Emmanuel Macron walks down the steps of the Elysee Palace, with his newly adopted dog, a labrador crossed griffon named Nemo, as he prepares to welcome the President of Niger Mahamadou Issoufou, in Paris, France. Macron's dog Nemo interrupted a meeting his master was having with members of his government when he urinated against a fireplace in the Elysee Palace. Francois Mori, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 file picture, France's President Emmanuel Macron walks down the steps of the Elysee Palace, with his newly adopted dog, a labrador crossed griffon named Nemo, as he prepares to welcome the President of Niger Mahamadou Issoufou, in Paris, France. Macron's dog Nemo interrupted a meeting his master was having with members of his government when he urinated against a fireplace in the Elysee Palace. Francois Mori, File AP Photo

World

Macron's dog pees on Elysee Palace fireplace as cameras roll

The Associated Press

October 23, 2017 7:12 AM

PARIS

French President Emmanuel Macron's dog Nemo interrupted a meeting his master was having with members of his government when he urinated against a fireplace in the Elysee Palace.

French TV channel LCI on Sunday broadcast the incident, which was caught on film in a gilded and chandeliered room in the presidential palace.

When Macron realized his black Labrador-Griffon cross had just relieved himself nearby, he told the ministers that the dog "was doing something quite exceptional."

Asked by one if it happened often, Macron laughed and told him: "You have triggered completely unusual behavior in my dog."

Nemo was adopted by Macron and his wife, Brigitte, and named after Captain Nemo, the fictional hero of Jules Verne's "Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake

    Buildings have collapsed or have been seriously damaged in Mexico City and Tehuacan Puebla after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook the country.

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake 2:02

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake
Watch as 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico 0:54

Watch as 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma 1:56

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma

View More Video