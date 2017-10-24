Police vehicles parked outside a building where the Ekho Moskvy
Police vehicles parked outside a building where the Ekho Moskvy Echo of Moscow) radio station office is located in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. Russia’s leading news radio station said on Monday its deputy editor-in-chief has been stabbed by an unknown attacker.
Police vehicles parked outside a building where the Ekho Moskvy Echo of Moscow) radio station office is located in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. Russia’s leading news radio station said on Monday its deputy editor-in-chief has been stabbed by an unknown attacker.

World

Moscow journalist in intensive care after stabbing attack

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 3:51 AM

MOSCOW

Ekho Moskvy radio station says its deputy editor-in-chief who was stabbed in the throat by an attacker has been operated on and transferred to an intensive care unit.

Tatyana Felgenhauer, a top host at what is arguably Russia's only independent news radio station, was put into a medically induced coma on Monday after the attack at the station's studios in central Moscow.

The Investigative Committee has identified the assailant as a 48-year-old man who holds Russian and Israeli citizenship.

The attacker, after being apprehended, told investigators he had been in "telepathic contact with Felgenhauer" for five years. The man is expected to appear in court later Tuesday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake

    Buildings have collapsed or have been seriously damaged in Mexico City and Tehuacan Puebla after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook the country.

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake 2:02

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake
Watch as 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico 0:54

Watch as 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma 1:56

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma

View More Video