World

Serbian defense minister denounces US official for remarks

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 6:41 AM

BELGRADE, Serbia

The Serbian defense minister has sharply criticized as "hostile" the remarks made by a senior U.S. diplomat who has said that Belgrade needs to make a choice between Russia and the West if it wants to join the European Union.

Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin, known for his pro-Russian stance, told state news agency Tanjug on Tuesday that the remarks made by U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Hoyt Brian Yee represent "very undiplomatic pressure on our country."

Hoyt said in Belgrade on Monday that the countries wishing to join the EU "must very clearly demonstrate this desire. You cannot sit on two chairs at the same time."

Serbia is formally seeking EU membership but at the same time is edging closer to longtime Slavic ally Russia.

