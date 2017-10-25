US Ambassador Brown accepts advice after conduct complaint

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2015 file photo, former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown greets people on the floor of the House Chamber at the Statehouse in Boston. U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand Brown told a New Zealand website Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, he accepted advice that he should be more culturally aware after a U.S. inquiry into his conduct at a Peace Corps event in Samoa. The Stuff news outlet says Brown acknowledged complaints were made about his comments to a female food server at the event and to guests upon his arrival in the Pacific country in July. Steven Senne, File AP Photo