2 Crimean Tatar leaders freed from prison, flown to Turkey

FILE - In this file photo taken on Monday, Jan. 25, 2016, a Crimean Tatar leader, Ilmi Umerov, speaks during an interview to the Associated Press in Simferopol, Crimea. Ukraine's president Petro Poroshenko says two prominent Crimean Tatar leaders, including Ilmi Umerov, who were imprisoned in Russian-occupied Crimea have been released and flown to Turkey. Sergei Grits, File AP Photo