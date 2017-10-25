The Latest: Brazilian lawmakers block trial for president

The latest on a debate on whether Brazilian President Michel Temer should be suspended and tried on corruption charges (all times local):
8:45 p.m.
Brazilian President Michel Temer has survived a key vote in Congress on whether to put him on trial for corruption charges.
To avoid being suspended and put on trial, Temer needed the support of at least one third of the 513 deputies in the lower Chamber of Deputies. Temer reached the threshold of 171 deputies late Wednesday, about two hours into the voting. At that point,151 deputies had voted to suspend the president and put him on trial.
Temer survived a similar vote on different charges in August.
While it is a clear win for Temer, the president has become so weakened by repeated scandals that it remains to be seen whether he can muster support for key reforms.
Temer, then vice president, took over last year after President Dilma Rousseff was impeached and removed from office.
___
3 p.m.
A Brazilian lawmaker says that President Michel Temer has been hospitalized for an examination after experiencing "discomfort."
Carlos Marun is close ally of the president. He said Wednesday he did not think the issue was serious but did not provide any more details.
Earlier this month, Temer's office announced that he had been diagnosed with a partial coronary obstruction that would be treated with aspirin and a low-fat diet. Local media is reporting that the 77-year-old president's new hospitalization isn't related to his heart condition.
Temer is facing a vote in the lower house of Congress on Wednesday that could see him suspended and put on trial on corruption charges. Prosecutors allege he led a criminal organization in which Brazil's political parties sold favors, votes and plum appointments to powerful businessmen.
Comments