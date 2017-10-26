In this image made from video, wreckage of car and motorcycle are left at the site of an explosion in Kiev, Ukraine Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. The blast happened late Wednesday near the entrance to the internet television station Espresso, causing casualties.
World

Blast in Ukraine capital wounds lawmaker, kills bodyguard

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 12:55 AM

MOSCOW

Ukraine's Interior Ministry says a policeman has been killed and four other people including a parliament member injured by an explosion in the capital that it considers a terrorist attack.

The blast happened late Wednesday near the entrance to the internet television station Espresso.

In a statement on Facebook, the ministry says the blast injured Ihor Mosiychuk, who is a lawmaker with the nationalist Radical Party. The statement says the police officer who was killed was working as a bodyguard for Mosiychuk.

The ministry says an investigation on charges of terrorism has been opened.

