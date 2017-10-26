World

UN Syria envoy says he'll meet with Tillerson in Geneva

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 5:19 AM

GENEVA

The office of the United Nations envoy for Syria says he'll meet with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Geneva.

Staffan de Mistura was not expected to make any comments after Thursday's meeting because he is to speak later to the U.N. Security Council later by videoconference.

De Mistura's adviser Michael Contet says Tillerson is stopping in Geneva on the way home from a trip to Asia and the Middle East.

The State Department previously said Tillerson would meet with the heads of the U.N. refugee and migration agencies and the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross, but hadn't confirmed a meeting with de Mistura.

Russia-backed Syrian government forces and U.S.-backed, Kurdish-led troops have recently significantly reduced territory controlled by the Islamic State group across Syria.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake

    Buildings have collapsed or have been seriously damaged in Mexico City and Tehuacan Puebla after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook the country.

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake 2:02

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake
Watch as 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico 0:54

Watch as 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma 1:56

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma

View More Video