China media dominated by Xi, reinforcing image as leader

CORRECTS ORDER - Copies of Chinese newspapers' front pages from top left, clock wise, Renmin Ribao, Guangming Ribao, China Youth Daily and China Sport Daily show the portrait photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping and his newly elected members of the Politburo Standing Committee of China's 19th Party Congress, in Beijing, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. China's ruling Communist Party has praised Xi as a Marxist thinker, adding to intense propaganda promoting his personal image as he begins a second five-year term as leader. AP Photo)