Burundi becomes 1st to leave International Criminal Court

FILE - In this July 21, 2015 file photo, President Pierre Nkurunziza, center, arrives by bicycle, accompanied by first lady Denise Bucumi Nkurunziza, right, to cast his vote for the presidential election, in Ngozi, Burundi. An International Criminal Court spokesman confirmed Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 that Burundi is becoming the first country to withdraw from the court with effect Friday, a year after the East African nation notified the United Nations secretary-general of its intention to leave the court that prosecutes the world's worst atrocities. Berthier Mugiraneza, File AP Photo