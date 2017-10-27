Egypt's news agency: 12 militants killed in western desert

Egyptian security forces killed 12 militants in a shootout on Friday in the country's western desert, the state-run MENA news agency reported.
The report quoted an unnamed Interior Ministry official as saying that the exchange of fire took place southwest of Cairo, in the New Valley province.
No policemen were reported killed. The area is farther south from the region where 16 policemen were killed a week ago in a brazen ambush by militants.
MENA said that firearms and ammunition were also confiscated from the militants.
After last week's ambush, security officials had told The Associated Press and other media outlets that the death toll was over 50, making it one of the worst attacks against Egypt's police in years. But that higher death toll was never confirmed by authorities.
