Poland objects to visit by US nationalist Richard Spencer

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 6:49 AM

WARSAW, Poland

The Polish government says it opposes a visit to Poland by American white nationalist Richard Spencer, who is scheduled to speak at a far-right conference in Warsaw.

Spencer has been invited by far-right Polish organizations to speak at a conference a day before Poland's Nov. 11 Independence Day holiday.

Poland's Foreign Ministry says that "as a country which was one of the biggest victims of Nazism, we believe that the ideas promoted by Mr. Spencer and his followers could pose a threat to all those who hold dear the values of human rights and democracy."

It added that Spencer's views "are in conflict with the legal order" of Poland.

It was not clear Friday if the ministry's objection meant action would be taken to ban Spencer from entering the country.

