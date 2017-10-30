World

Questions, anger after young Russian model dies in China

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 7:09 AM

BEIJING

A Chinese modeling agency that hired a 14-year-old Russian girl is denying media reports that a "slave contract" contributed to the teen's sudden death.

The exact circumstances of Vlada Dzyuba's death last week are still murky, and there are conflicting accounts from Russia and China. But media reports say there are concerns in Russia about working conditions in China for a growing number of young models being recruited to work in the country's booming fashion industry.

The Siberian Times newspaper, without clearly noting its sources, reported that the girl died after falling into a coma after working a 13-hour day. That would violate a Russian law that says underage models can't work more than three hours a week.

