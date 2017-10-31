Access to food 'precarious' for Syrians stranded near Jordan

FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2016 file photo, people gather to take basic food stuffs and other aid from community leaders charged with distributing equitably the supplies to the 64,000-person refugee camp called Ruqban on the Jordan-Syria border. The U.N. humanitarian chief has called for immediate access to deliver "life-saving assistance" to 50,000 Syrians stranded on the sealed border with Jordan, amid reports of shrinking food supplies. File AP Photo