Supporters of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, crowd the streets celebrating in Kikuyu, Kenya, Monday Oct. 30, 2017, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta appealed for peace after his election win, saying he expects legal challenges to his victory. Joseph Mwihia AP Photo

World

1 million Kenyan students write exams in election aftermath

The Associated Press

October 31, 2017 5:42 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya

More than 1 million Kenyan primary school students are writing exams this week, bringing some normalcy to this deeply divided country after an election that was boycotted by the main opposition group.

The students on Tuesday started final exams ahead of enrollment in secondary school across Kenya, whose president, Uhuru Kenyatta, was declared the winner of an Oct. 26 vote that opposition leader Raila Odinga said was a sham. The vote was a rerun of an August election that was nullified.

There was concern that recent clashes between police and opposition supporters in some areas could disrupt the exams. There were no reports of unrest early Tuesday.

Kenyatta said the students' future "should not be disrupted by our politics" and Odinga also sent a message of encouragement to the children.

