World

Afghan official: Suicide attack in central Kabul kills 3

The Associated Press

October 31, 2017 8:43 AM

KABUL, Afghanistan

An Afghan official says at least three people were killed after a suicide bomber carried out an attack in central Kabul, near the U.S. Embassy.

The target of the attack was not immediately known and no group has claimed responsibility for the bombing.

Wahid Mujro, spokesman for the Health Ministry, says 15 people were wounded in Tuesday's blast, which took place in an area of the city called Wazir Akbar Khan that houses diplomatic missions, embassies and international non-government organizations.

The site of the explosion is about 500 meters (yards) from the American Embassy.

Gen. Dawlat Waziri, spokesman for the Defense Ministry, says the bomber was on foot. The police promptly cordoned off the area of the attack.

