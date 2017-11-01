FILE - In this April 15, 2017 file photo, young protesters take part in a Black Lives Matter march in Seattle. The awarding of the Sydney Peace Prize to Black Lives Matter for its work on American race issues is being hailed by local activists as a progressive step, but is also highlighting Australia’s own struggles with race relations. The Sydney Peace Foundation will award its prize to Black Lives Matter for inspiring a “bold movement for change at a time when peace is threatened by growing inequality and injustice.” Australian activists say such issues need to be addressed at home as well.
FILE - In this April 15, 2017 file photo, young protesters take part in a Black Lives Matter march in Seattle. The awarding of the Sydney Peace Prize to Black Lives Matter for its work on American race issues is being hailed by local activists as a progressive step, but is also highlighting Australia’s own struggles with race relations. The Sydney Peace Foundation will award its prize to Black Lives Matter for inspiring a “bold movement for change at a time when peace is threatened by growing inequality and injustice.” Australian activists say such issues need to be addressed at home as well. Ted S. Warren, File AP Photo
FILE - In this April 15, 2017 file photo, young protesters take part in a Black Lives Matter march in Seattle. The awarding of the Sydney Peace Prize to Black Lives Matter for its work on American race issues is being hailed by local activists as a progressive step, but is also highlighting Australia’s own struggles with race relations. The Sydney Peace Foundation will award its prize to Black Lives Matter for inspiring a “bold movement for change at a time when peace is threatened by growing inequality and injustice.” Australian activists say such issues need to be addressed at home as well. Ted S. Warren, File AP Photo

World

Black Lives Matter founder urges Australians to fight racism

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 2:31 AM

SYDNEY

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors has called on Australians to make a courageous stand and heal the nation's divisive racial problems, urging the country's government to heed the demands of its indigenous people.

In Australia to accept the Sydney Peace Prize on behalf of her movement, Cullors said Australia's racial problems mirrored those of the United States, and that her movement stood in solidarity with Australia's indigenous population.

Cullors urged Australia's government to listen to its indigenous communities, and called on rank and file Australians to stand up to fight racism in all walks of life.

The foundation awarding the prize credits Black Lives Matter for "building a powerful movement for racial equality, courageously reigniting a global conversation around state violence and racism."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake

    Buildings have collapsed or have been seriously damaged in Mexico City and Tehuacan Puebla after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook the country.

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake 2:02

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake
Watch as 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico 0:54

Watch as 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma 1:56

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma

View More Video