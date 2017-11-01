Black Lives Matter founder urges Australians to fight racism

FILE - In this April 15, 2017 file photo, young protesters take part in a Black Lives Matter march in Seattle. The awarding of the Sydney Peace Prize to Black Lives Matter for its work on American race issues is being hailed by local activists as a progressive step, but is also highlighting Australia’s own struggles with race relations. The Sydney Peace Foundation will award its prize to Black Lives Matter for inspiring a “bold movement for change at a time when peace is threatened by growing inequality and injustice.” Australian activists say such issues need to be addressed at home as well. Ted S. Warren, File AP Photo