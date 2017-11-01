Putin in Iran for talks with Tehran, Azerbaijan leaders

In this picture released by the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, right, speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. Putin arrived Wednesday for trilateral talks with Tehran and Azerbaijan, a meeting that comes as the Islamic Republic's nuclear deal is threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump's refusal to re-certify the accord.

Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)