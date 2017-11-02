Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street for the House of Commons in Parliament in London, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017.
UK leader to shuffle Cabinet as harassment scandal spreads

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 5:40 AM

LONDON

British Prime Minister Theresa May is preparing to name a replacement for Defense Secretary Michael Fallon, who resigned amid claims of inappropriate sexual behavior, as speculation grows that other senior politicians may also have to quit.

Fallon resigned Wednesday, saying his past behavior "may have fallen below the high standards" expected. Fallon apologized after a newspaper reported that he had repeatedly touched a journalist's knee at a function in 2002. Reports suggested that allegations about Fallon might emerge, and other politicians are also under investigation.

Sex-harassment claims against British politicians have emerged since the scandal around movie mogul Harvey Weinstein emboldened victims to speak out.

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson says U.K. politics needs to clear its "Augean stable" and "we can never go back to where we were before."

