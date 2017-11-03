New Zealand repeats offer to take Australia camp refugees

In this undated photo released by Refugee Action Coalition, refugees and asylum seekers hold up banners during a protest at the Manus Island immigration detention centre in Papua New Guinea. As Australia moved to close a detention center for asylum seekers it won't allow on its shores, Papua New Guinea's government warned the 600 men who want to stay at the Manus Island facility they may be removed if they stay beyond a Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017 deadline. Refugee Action Coalition via AP)