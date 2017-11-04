Lebanese prime minister resigns amid tensions with Hezbollah

In this photo taken on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, left, arrives for a mass funeral of ten Lebanese soldiers at the Lebanese Defense Ministry, in Yarzeh near Beirut, Lebanon. Lebanese prime minister Saad Hariri has announced he is resigning in a surprise move following a trip to Saudi Arabia. In a televised address Saturday, Nov. 4, he slammed Iran and the Lebanese Hezbollah group for meddling in Arab affairs and says "Iran's arms in the region will be cut off." Hassan Ammar AP Photo