World

Turkey: 101 IS suspects detained in police sweep

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 2:17 AM

ANKARA, Turkey

Turkey's state-run news agency says police have detained 101 suspected Islamic State group militants in a sweep in the capital, Ankara.

Anadolu Agency says Thursday authorities have detention warrants for 144 other IS suspects.

Some 1,500 officers from the police's anti-terror and intelligence units took part in early morning raids at about 250 addresses around Ankara, the agency said.

Anadolu said some of the suspects were members of a local group that allegedly "sponsored" IS. It didn't provide further details.

Last month, police detained dozens of IS suspects allegedly planning an attack during a national holiday.

Turkey has suffered a series of bloody attacks blamed on IS militants, including a New Year attack at an Istanbul nightclub that killed 39 people.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake

    Buildings have collapsed or have been seriously damaged in Mexico City and Tehuacan Puebla after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook the country.

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake 2:02

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake
Watch as 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico 0:54

Watch as 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma 1:56

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma

View More Video