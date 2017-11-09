In this undated photo released by Sunshine City, stingrays and other fish swim in the "Sunshine Lagoon" tank at Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo. The popular Tokyo aquarium said Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, it has resumed partial operations following the death of more than 94 percent of the fish in the largest tank, most likely because of a lack of oxygen. Sunshine Aquarium said 1,235 fish had died in the tank. Only 73 fish, including zebra sharks and stingrays, survived.
In this undated photo released by Sunshine City, stingrays and other fish swim in the "Sunshine Lagoon" tank at Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo. The popular Tokyo aquarium said Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, it has resumed partial operations following the death of more than 94 percent of the fish in the largest tank, most likely because of a lack of oxygen. Sunshine Aquarium said 1,235 fish had died in the tank. Only 73 fish, including zebra sharks and stingrays, survived. Sunshine City via AP)

World

Hundreds of fish die at Tokyo aquarium due to lack of oxygen

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 6:41 AM

TOKYO

A popular Tokyo aquarium said Thursday it has resumed partial operations following the death of more than 94 percent of the fish in its largest tank, most likely because of a lack of oxygen.

Sunshine Aquarium said 1,235 fish had died in the "Sunshine Lagoon" tank. Only 73 fish, including zebra sharks and stingrays, survived.

The aquarium said it plans to gradually add more fish to the 12-meter (40-foot) -wide tank.

Underwater performances in the tank and guided tours of the aquarium have been suspended.

A security guard found the dead fish on Wednesday. The aquarium said it closed that day as officials investigated the cause and cleaned up the tank.

It said the stoppage of a bubble-generating tank cleaner that also enhances circulation of chemicals for treating unhealthy fish might have caused an oxygen decline.

The aquarium has more than 500 species of sea creatures, including penguins, sea lions and otters.

